The Seaside swim teams opened the new year with a dual meet at Taft last week, where the Tigers edged the Gulls for a pair of team victories at the Lincoln City Swim Club.
Taft scored an 85-75 win over the Seaside girls, while the Tigers clipped the Seaside boys, 82-80.
The Gulls still had plenty of wins in the pool.
For the girls, Seaside freshman Nicole Blankenhorn had best time among 12 entries in the 50-yard freestyle (32.51 seconds, ahead of teammate Anna Huddleston's 33.75). Blankenhorn also won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 16.87 seconds.
Seaside sophomore Brooke Blankenhorn was the first of three swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:50.09.
For the Seaside boys, sophomore Henry Garvin won the 50 freestyle in 29.56, placing ahead of teammate Nick Konyha (30.86). Garvin also took first in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:08.55.
Seaside swept the 200-yard freestyle relay event, with the girls' foursome of freshmen Nicole Blankenhorn, Taryn Shay and Emma Arden, along with Huddleston, winning in 2:20.21.
The Gulls' team of Garvin, Chris Quashnick, Sam Heroux and Konyha won the boys' 200 relay in 2:10.33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.