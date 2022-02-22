The Astoria and Seaside swim teams had plenty of highlight swims in last week's state meet, but the points were hard to come by for both the Fishermen and Gulls.
Competing in the OSAA 4A state meet Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, Astoria and Seaside swimmers failed to make the scoreboard, with the Sweet Home girls and Catlin Gabel boys winning the team titles.
Representing District 1, Newport finished third in the girls' team standings, second on the boys' side.
After last year's unofficial culminating event, Seaside coach Shane Spell said, “it was great being back in the full state competition, with 4A through 1A all competing. It gives you a great picture of the high quality swimming happening all over the state.”
The highest-placing swim from the north coast was a seventh-place showing by Seaside's 200-yard medley relay team of Leif Rehnert, Sam Heroux, Logan Dennis and Liam Matlock, who finished in 1 minute, 56.29 seconds. Astoria was ninth in the same event (1:58.17).
Events were held in two heats, all finals with no preliminaries.
Astoria junior Emelia Cameron took eighth in the 100-yard freestyle, and Astoria's 200-yard boys freestyle relay foursome of Finn Buzzell, Dylan Farrell, Phelan Dopp and Stephen Ero placed eighth in 1:40.92.
For the Gulls, Spell said “it was a nice accomplishment to (qualify) wild cards in six different events — something that's not happened in quite some time. We're graduating a lot of seniors, but we've got some youth coming up, and we'll keep growing and working for a return visit.
“It was a good meet. Our goal was to drop some times and move up in the seeding, and that happened multiple times.”