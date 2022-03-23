Lawson Talamantez, Seaside

Lawson Talamantez, Seaside

 Seaside High School

Seaside senior Lawson Talamantez signed a letter-of-intent last week to play football at Eastern Oregon University.

His parents, Kristin and Joe Talamantez, joined Lawson for the signing, along with Seaside football coach and athletic director Aaron Tanabe.

