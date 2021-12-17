Toyas wins northwest bodybuilding championship The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Dec 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jayme Toyas, following his win in the Northwest Bodybuilding championships. Photo courtesy Jayme Toyas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Winning an overall championship is seen as the golden standard in amateur bodybuilding, and a lifetime goal for many physique competitors,” said Seaside's Jayme Toyas.A competition bodybuilder and local trainer, Toyas recently accomplished that goal by winning the Northwest Bodybuilding Championships in Shelton, Washington.The show was a national qualifying show, so division winners can now compete in a national competition to earn an International Federation of Bodybuilding pro card.Toyas is coached by Astoria graduate Alex Whitaker, who currently resides in Salem. Whitaker has coached multiple national level competitors, and owns West Coast Strength in Salem.Toyas’s competition season started with a close second place finish in Spokane, Washington on Oct. 22 at the NPC Night of Champions, which served as a warmup for the Northwest Championships.With three weeks of dieting and prep left before the show on Nov. 13, Toyas dialed in all the necessary factors and brought home the coveted overall trophy.Along with the overall open trophy, Toyas also won classic bodybuilding open class B (weight, height class) and masters classic body building over 35. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bodybuilding Jayme Toyas Championship Sport Gymnastics Alex Whitaker Competitor Competition Class Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you