A pair of runners with ties to the North Coast recently ended their 2019 collegiate seasons.
Kaylee Mitchell, who attended Astoria High School but graduated from Sprague High School, competes as a freshman in track at Seattle Pacific University.
Mitchell qualified for the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Division II national championship meet, May 23-25 in Kingsville, Texas, but a leg injury forced her to drop out of the final.
In the GNAC championships, May 10-11 at Western Oregon University, Mitchell was seeded second in the conference in the steeplechase, and that's where she finished in the final, placing second in 10:39.74, earning eight team points for SPU.
In the women's 1,500-meter final, Mitchell finished seventh in 4:32.81, a provisional qualifying time.
After her return from nationals, Mitchell posted, “Wouldn't want to end my freshman year of athletics with anyone else. And although this weekend went exactly how I did not want this weekend to go, I couldn't be more grateful for my teammates, my coaches and everything this year has taught me.”
Seaside's Allison Kilday, wrapping up her college career as a senior at Occidental College in Los Angeles, finished third in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 62.78 seconds.
Her run helped the Occidental women's team finish third overall in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athlete Conference (SCIAC) championship meet, held April 27-28 in Claremont, California.
Kilday also ran in the May 11 Oxy Invitational, and had the 12th-fastest time in the same event (1:03.11).
Kilday earned All-West region honors in the 400 hurdles, with the top five marks in each event in the SCIAC making the all-region team.
