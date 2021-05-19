Despite the shortened season, the Seaside track team managed to host three meets on its new track this spring, including the latest, the inaugural (O! the Joy!) “Ocean in View,” meet, held last Saturday.
It was an informal meet with Astoria, and not all events were held.
Meanwhile, after three state championships in girls track from 2015 to 2017, the Astoria boys track team may be on the verge of a dynasty of its own.
With potential state champions in several events, the Astoria boys will be racking up big points and are expected to be one of the team favorites in the culminating state meet later this week.
The final event for 4A track will be a two-day event, Friday and Saturday at Siuslaw High School.
The Fishermen proved their worth with a Cowapa League championship last week, as Astoria piled on more personal bests in a dual meet with Valley Catholic.
The Astoria boys will have entries in 13 of 17 events at the state meet, with top-seeded marks in two.
Astoria junior thrower Colton McMaster is the clear favorite in the discus and shot put, and could score another possible title in the javelin. And with two league titles in the sprints, senior T.J. Colvin will be one of the favorites in the 100 and 200 meters.
Sophomore John Clement is a rising star in the distance races and has qualified in the 800 and 3,000 meters; senior jumper Presley Beck is the third-seed triple jumper; and both Astoria relays have also qualified.
For the Astoria girls, Maddie Sisley qualified in three events (100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump), and is ranked top four in both jumping events.