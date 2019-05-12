The Astoria girls track team won four straight league titles from 2015-18, with one athlete doing the bulk of the scoring.
That athlete — Darian Hageman — now competes at Oregon State. But the dynasty of Cowapa League girls track and field continues.
Using their team depth to score points, the Lady Fishermen won their fifth consecutive team championship in league competition Friday at Scappoose.
The Astoria girls scored 232 team points to easily win the title, with Valley Catholic a distant second at 145. Seaside and Tillamook tied for third.
The Valiants won the boys' team championship, followed by Banks, Astoria, Tillamook and Seaside.
And now it's off to state for a number of North Coast athletes. The long list of league champions and second-place finishers includes 10 members of the Astoria girls' team.
The Lady Fishermen will have entrants in 13 of 17 events at the state meet, which takes place Friday and Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Astoria will be aiming for its fourth state title in the last five years.
After winning three state championships in a row (2015, '16, '17), Astoria came up five points short in last year's meet. There's no Hageman this year, but with their team depth in 2019, the Fishermen will certainly be among the team favorites.
While the first year without Scappoose in the league made a big difference, the Astoria girls still went unchallenged, with top three finishers in 16 of 17 events, winning six.
Highlights for the Astoria girls Thursday and Friday included Andrea Harris qualifying for state in the 100 and 200 meters, as she placed second in the 100 (13.35 seconds) and won the 200 (27.55). Both times were personal bests.
Kelsey Fausett won the 400 meters in a PR 1:02.14, and Sophie Long qualified for state in the 800 meters.
In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Maddie Sisley took second, and Astoria's 400-meter relay (the foursome of Nara Van De Grift, Harris, Fausett and Long) won Friday's final in 51.31, nearly two seconds ahead of Banks.
The Astoria 1,600-meter relay took second and will also head to state.
The Astoria girls did not have a double winner, but Seaside did. Senior Gretchen Hoekstre will be the big favorite in both the shot put and discus, which she won with throws of 45-11 1/2 and 150-10, respectively. And just to make it a clean sweep in the throwing events in league, the Gulls' Anna Huddleston won the javelin.
Astoria will be represented in the throws by Kes Sandstrom (second in the discus) and Fausett (second in the javelin).
And even without Hageman, the Lady Fishermen still rule the jumping events in the Cowapa. Astoria athletes won the pole vault (Elizabeth Barnett), long jump (Sisley) and triple jump (Van De Grift), with Barnett placing second in the high jump.
“We had a strong showing,” said Astoria coach Garrett Parks. “Two great days of competition. Girls first and boys third, (and) 10 girls to state covering 13 of the 17 events, with three boys in four events.”
On the boys' side, more league champions from Astoria, as Ian Hunt captured the 110 hurdles and the high jump. Sophomore Presley Beck won the triple jump, and Vojta Ryp qualified in the high jump (second).
Despite their last-place finish in the team standings, the Seaside boys made some waves with district championships in the 200 (Henry Garvin, who also qualified in the 100) and the javelin (Parker Conrad). Levi Card was a state qualifier in the 800 meters and triple jump (second in both).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.