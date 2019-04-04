The Astoria track team opened the Cowapa League season with a dual meet Wednesday at Banks.
Astoria won 15 of the 17 events on the girls' side, while the Astoria boys had seven event victories.
The Lady Fishermen had several athletes with multiple wins, including junior Elizabeth Barnett's four victories in the jumps.
Barnett had the winning marks in the high jump (clearing a personal best 4-8), pole vault (9-0), long jump (14-11½) and triple jump (30-8½).
Freshman Maddie Sisley scored first-place finishes in two events. She and senior Nara Van De Grift posted identical 14.11 times for a first-place tie in the 100 meters, with Isabella Clement third.
Sisley also won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.44, ahead of Van De Grift and Clement.
Also on the track, Astoria's Sophie Long won the 400 meters (1:03.69) and 1,500 meters (5:31.28), and teammate Lindsay Riutta captured the 3,000 meters in 12:22.90. The Lady Fishermen also won both relays.
Astoria made a clean sweep of the field events. In addition to Barnett winning the jumps, Kes Sandstrom won the shot put (32 feet, 3¼ inches) and discus (121-1), while Kelsey Fausett had a throw of 96-0 to win the javelin.
On the boys' side, Shrey Sharma won the 800 meters (2:15.10) and the 1,500 (4:40.44), both personal best times. Nikolai Boisvert was first in the 3,000 (10:28.80).
Ian Hunt added a win in the 110 hurdles (a PR 16.69). In the field, Astoria's David Merry had the winning shot put (43-10), Hunt cleared 5-10 in the high jump, and sophomore Presley Beck won the triple jump (38-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.