The Astoria track team took part in the annual Dick Baker Invitational, held Saturday at Gladstone.
And the Lady Fishermen showed that they are ready for another league title run, as Astoria won the girls’ team title by over 20 points.
The Astoria and Seaside boys finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the boys’ team scoring, with Scappoose winning the team title.
The Astoria girls — defending Cowapa League champions — racked up 148.5 points to easily win the first place trophy. Pendleton (127) was a distant second, while Scappoose (81) and Seaside (28.5) finished back in the pack.
Astoria wins came from freshman Sophie Saarheim (400 meters), junior Lily Meadows (shot put), senior Jena Russell (discus) and sophomore Maevri Bergerson (triple jump), with multiple top three finishes for additional points.
On the boys’ side, Astoria’s Tommy Laman won the 3,000 meters, and Seaside junior Kyler McCleary cleared 6-feet-4 to win the high jump.
