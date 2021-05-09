With a limited number of meets on the schedule, the Astoria track team hosted a three-way meet Saturday with Seaside and Warrenton.
The Fishermen host Valley Catholic Friday, followed by a year-ending, state gathering meet May 21-22.
All three teams had highlight performers in Saturday's meet.
Astoria sophomore Ella Zilli set personal records in winning both the 800 and 1,500 meter races, in 2 minutes, 43 seconds and 5:27, respectively.
Junior Maddie Sisley added victories in the 100-meter hurdles (16.45), the long jump and triple jump; and Astoria's Lily Meadows had personal best throws to win both the shot put (33 feet, 11 inches) and discus (85-9), and took second in the javelin behind Seaside's Lilli Taylor (62-11).
On the boys' side, Warrenton swept the distance races, with Forrest Cooley in the 800 (2:16), and Zander Moha in the 1,500 (4:21) and 3,000 (9:41). Nearly every runner scored personal best times in all three races.
Astoria senior T.J. Colvin had personal best times in winning the 100 (11.55) and 200 meters (23.84), and also helped both Fishermen relay teams to victories.
Fisherman junior Colton McMaster was a triple winner in the throws, with a 56-4 in the shot put, nearly 17 feet further than Warrenton's Sam Irwin (PR 39-8), while Astoria's Presley Beck won the high jump and triple jump.