The Astoria girls track team took their show on the road Saturday, and scored four individual event victories in the Lower Columbia Invitational in St. Helens.
The Lady Fishermen swept the hurdles, as freshman Maddie Sisley won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.22 seconds, and teammates Isabella Clement (50.85) and Nara Van De Grift (51.88) finished first and second, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
And with the top-ranked relay teams in the Cowapa League, Astoria's foursome of Van De Grift, Andrea Harris, Kelsey Fausett and Sophie Long won the 400-meter relay in 52.62, while Emmy Huber, Fausett, Long and Lindsay Riutta teamed up to take first in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:27.79.
Long also finished second in the 800 meters (2:25.81) and third in the 1,500 meters (personal best 5:10.97), just ahead of Riutta (5:11.85).
Astoria's Elizabeth Barnett was second in the pole vault, clearing 9-6.
Seaside senior Gretchen Hoekstre continued her winning ways in the throwing events, winning the shot put with another solid toss of 45-2, and the discus with a personal best throw of 145-5, ahead of Astoria's Kes Sandstrom, second with a 128-0.
For the boys, Seaside's Derrick Bennett had his lifetime best in the shot put (47-9) for second place out of 43 competitors.
Astoria freshman Colton McMaster was third in the discus (129-11) behind a pair of seniors from Milwaukie and St. Helens, and teammate Ian Hunt cleared 5-8 for second in the high jump. Astoria's Presley Beck was third in the triple jump (39-5½).
