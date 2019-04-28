Track and field athletes from Astoria and Seaside entered the stretch run of the regular season Saturday, as both schools competed in the annual Dick Baker Invitational at Gladstone.
And with one more three-way league meet remaining before the Cowapa League championships and the state meet, the Astoria girls are showing that they will be title contenders in both.
Competing against some of the top 4A competition in the state, the Lady Fishermen finished second in the team standings behind North Bend in Saturday’s meet. Athletes from Astoria and Seaside combined to win five events in the prestigious invite.
Class 5A North Bend swept the team titles, taking first ahead of Gladstone in the boys’ standings, while Astoria (the top 4A girls’ team) was second in the girls’ standings.
Seaside senior Gretchen Hoekstre was a double winner, and highlighted her day with a personal best toss of 154 feet, 2 inches to win the discus competition.
In addition to being the top mark in the entire state (at any level), her throw was 30 feet ahead of second-place finisher Kes Sandstrom of Astoria (124-2).
Hoekstre was the only thrower to top 40 feet to win the shot put (40-3), with Sandstrom fourth, while Seaside teammate Anna Huddleston had her career best throw (114-4) to win the javelin.
The Lady Fishermen had several top three individual finishes, with one victory, as sophomore Sophie Long won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 26.35 seconds, ahead of 5A runners Celeste Sinko of North Bend and Kaitlin Nims-Fournier of Cleveland.
Elsewhere, Astoria sophomore Kelsey Fausett was third in the 400 meters, freshman Lindsay Riutta placed third in the 1,500 meters, and the foursome of Nara Van De Grift, Andrea Harris, Fausett and Long teamed up for second place in the 400-meter relay.
In the field events, freshman Maddie Sisley had a career-best leap of 15-9 for second in the long jump, while Van De Grift was third in the triple jump (PR 32-9) and Elizabeth Barnett took third in the pole vault.
On the boys’ side, Astoria senior Ian Hunt cleared 5-11 to win the high jump competition.
Seaside senior Parker Conrad’s throw of 161-4 was a distant second behind the toss of 191-1 of North Bend’s Ty Hampton.
Astoria freshman Colton McMaster added a fourth-place showing in the shot put, and on the track, Seaside’s Levi Card ran a season-best time of 2:05.28 for second in the 800.
The Fishermen and Gulls meet on the track this week, when Seaside hosts Astoria and Valley Catholic on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
