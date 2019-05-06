Seaside's Gretchen Hoekstre was at it again over the weekend.
The Gulls' senior athlete hit another milestone mark in her main event, and is once again No. 1 in the country on the list of high school female shot putters.
Competing in the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, held Friday at Cronin Stadium in Portland, Hoekstre won the shot put competition with a new personal best toss.
And Hoekstre hit the big one, with a throw of 50 feet, 1½ inches, the first high school female to break the 50-foot barrier this year.
The mark also stood out, as Hoekstre was competing against 46 other throwers, all from Class 5A and 6A schools.
The second-place mark was 44-6¼ by Angel Aleusi of Centennial. Keeley Rasmussen of Sandy was a distant third at 41-7.
Hoekstre's new mark is the best in the country by almost two feet. Jaida Ross, a junior at North Medford, is second at 48-5, followed by Shyann Franklin of Golden Valley (California), at 47-11½.
Hoekstre had the No. 1 mark early in the season but had slipped to fourth, before Friday's winning shot.
Hoekstre and her Seaside teammates will be in action later this week, in the Cowapa League Championships in Scappoose.
