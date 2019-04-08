The annual Daily Astorian Invitational track meet set a personal best of its own Saturday, with 10 athletes gaining Athlete of the Meet honors.
In girls' field events, Seaside senior Gretchen Hoekstre highlighted the day with a meet record in the shot put, with a toss of 47 feet, 8 inches.
Hoekstre's throw is currently the best mark in the entire country among high school female athletes. The second-best mark of 47-5¼ belongs to Natalie Ramirez of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California.
Hoekstre also won Saturday's discus event.
The other Athlete of the Meet in girls' field events was Astoria junior Elizabeth Barnett, who placed first in the pole vault and triple jump, and second in the long jump.
The two Athletes of the Meet in girls' track events were North Beach junior Lorin Cox (won the 100 meters, tied for first in the 200 meters) and Ilwaco senior Elizabeth McMullen (winner in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump).
An honorable mention was given to South Bend senior Hannah Byington (tied for first in the 200, placed second in the 100).
In boys' field events, Warrenton junior Mark Warren was the only triple winner Saturday, taking first in the discus, javelin and shot put.
Astoria senior Ian Hunt won the 110-meter hurdles and the long jump.
On the track, top awards went to Seaside sophomore Henry Garvin (won the 100 and 200 meters), and South Bend senior Logan Stamos (first in the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump).
Honorable mention went to South Bend senior Preston Lawhead (first in the 400 meters and part of South Bend's winning 1,600-meter relay, third in the 200 and first in the 400).
Daily Astorian Invitational
Athletes of the Meet
Girls
Field: Elizabeth Barnett, Astoria
Field: Gretchen Hoekstre, Seaside
Track: Lorin Cox, North Beach
Track: Elizabeth McMullen, Ilwaco
Honorable Mention: Hannah Byington, South Bend
Boys
Field: Ian Hunt, Astoria
Field: Mark Warren, Warrenton
Track: Henry Garvin, Seaside
Track: Logan Stamos, South Bend
Honorable mention: Preston Lawhead, South Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.