CHEHALIS, Wash. — After strong individual showings at the District IV championships last week, two seniors and a standout sophomore will lead the way as Ilwaco travels to the WIAA 2B state track meet this week.
The team will be especially well-represented at Cheney, Wash., in relay races.
Senior Alex Kaino qualified in the 300-meter hurdles, 100 and 200 meters, and will be part of the Fishermen’s 1,600-meter relay team. At districts in Chehalis last Friday, he set a personal record of 39.41 seconds to win the hurdles, placed third in the 200 (23.31) and fourth in the 100 (11.53).
Like Kaino, fellow senior Ebby McMullen will be wearing Ilwaco colors for the last time at Cheney. The multiple-sport athlete qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump, and will be on the 1,600 relay. Her second-place finish in the 100 hurdles at district was timed at 16.44, just behind the winner in 16.02. Her long jump was 15 feet, 2 1/4 inches for fourth and her triple jump 34-4 3/4 for fifth. Her relay team was sixth.
Also on the 1,600 relay squad will be sophomore Erika Glenn, who qualified in the 200, 400 and triple jump. At district, she was fourth in the 200 (27.49), second in the 400 with a personal record of 1:02.29, and had a third-place triple jump of 34-0.
Junior Brandon Kuhn will run the 400, compete in triple jump, and run the 1,600 meters. He set a personal record of 53.01 for sixth in the 400 and his triple jump was 40-2, which placed him fourth.
The Ilwaco 1,600 relay team was second at district. The other boys distance relay runners will be Colton McNabb and Parker Kaech, who is another triple jumper, placing second at district with 40-8 1/2. Tristan Trudell will travel as an alternate.
Freshman Daniel Quintana qualified in the 800, placing fourth in 2:04.30, and the 1,600, where he was second in 4:36.48.
The girls 400 relay team, fourth at district, will feature Tazlina Thomas, Elle Personius, Abby Knopski and Tiana Ramsey, with alternate junior Sophia Marsha, who will compete in javelin, having thrown 103 feet at district, placing fourth.
The 800-meter relay team, seventh at district, will be Personius, Knopski, Ramsey and Alyssa Marsh. Carolina Mendez and Sabrina Lessenden will travel as alternates.
Joining Glenn and McMullen on the 1,600 relay team will be Ramsey and Alyssa Marsh.
