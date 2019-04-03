Jewell track coach Joe Kaczenski has a good mix of experienced athletes and talented youth this year, as the Blue Jays head into the 2019 season.
“We’re 19 strong, with some key people back,” said Kaczenski, a few weeks into the spring season.
Jewell lost some big point-scorers from last season — Emma Guillen, Gabi Morales, Thomas Meehan and Ben Stahly among them — but the Jays also have some familiar names returning.
Senior returner Lily Kaczenski had a strong finish to the 2018 season, in which she won the district pole vault competition and placed fourth in the javelin. She advanced to the state meet in Eugene, where she took second in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 4 inches.
On the other hand, the Lady Jays will have a hard time replacing Morales, who led the Jewell girls to a fourth-place finish out of 14 teams in last year’s Casco/Valley 10 league meet, won by the North Clackamas boys and the Southwest Christian girls.
Morales won the 300-meter hurdles, took second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the high jump in the district meet.
Junior Nedi Morales will try to step in where Gabi left off, as she saw action in several different events to start the 2019 season, including the 800 meters, javelin, long jump and triple jump. She also competes in the pole vault.
Besides Kaczenski and Nedi Morales, Jewell had just three other athletes on the girls’ roster through three weeks, including sophomore Ally Phillips and freshmen Brenna Shaw and Alivia Swearingen.
Jewell has more numbers on the boys’ side, where the Jays have to replace Meehan (fifth in district 3,000 meters) and Stahly.
To start with, the Blue Jays will look to get points from senior Jacob Lilley and sophomore Aiden Bixel.
Lilley qualified for the finals in the district 110 hurdles last year, and he also competes in the sprints, discus, pole vault and triple jump.
As a freshman last year, Bixel was third in the district pole vault, 10th in the shot put and 13th in both the discus and javelin.
Sophomore Eddie Berg is another returner, and competed in the 800 and 1,500 meters in Jewell’s first meet of 2019, as well as the javelin.
Jewell has juniors Josh Ruch and Chase Swearingen, but the rest of the roster is fairly young, with sophomore Desmond Chronister and freshmen Cyrus Blodgett, Nick Nikander, Logan Payne and Andy Valdez.
Meanwhile, Jewell’s refurbished track surface resulted in the Jays’ first home meet in 25 years last season, and Jewell is scheduled to host another invitational April 20.
