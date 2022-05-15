Big bills count, and yet it was loose change that brought the Cowapa League girls' team championship home for Astoria, on the final day of the league championship meet at Scappoose High School.
The Lady Fish competed in a tight race with Valley Catholic as both squads had their share of athletes picking up state qualifying first and second places and big points.
Astoria had just enough girls scoring points in non state qualifying positions (third through eighth) to outscore Valley Catholic, 177 to 172.5.
A host of Astoria's points came from the Sisley sisters, with senior Maddie earning 32.5 points while winning the 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump, and running a leg on the winning 400-meter relay.
Meanwhile, sophomore Ashley Sisley won the 200 meters, was second in the 100 and joined her sister on the relay to garner 20.5 points.
Additional big points came from league champion Lily Meadows, contributing 10 points in the shot put at 33 feet, 10 inches.
Harlie Wiedmaier and Maia Long joined the Sisley sisters to win the 400 relay.
Second place state qualifiers were Ella Zilli with a personal record 2 minutes, 37.90 seconds in the 800 meters; Jenna Russel with a toss of 103-1 in the discus and Maevri Bergerson cleared a PR 7-0 in the pole vault. That loose change came as points were earned with 18 finishes in places 3-8.
Looking forward to the state meet (Friday and Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene), Maddie Sisley leads the state in the triple jump and is second in the long jump.
Astoria boys third
It would have been a tall order for any team to keep pace with the Valley Catholic boys.
The Valiants scored 100 points in five events by sweeping the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 (72 points) and added 18 points with a 1-2 finish in the 400, and an easy win in the 1,600 relay, which kicked in another 10 points.
Valley Catholic won the team title with 168 points, ahead of Banks (149) and Astoria (138).
As he has done all year, Astoria senior Colton McMaster won the shot put (57-6¼) and the discus (163-4). He leads all 4A throwers in both events.
Joining McMaster as a league champion was Owen Williams, who cleared 6-0 in the high jump; and Cameron Schauermann won the 110-meter hurdles in a PR 16.46.
Second place state qualifiers include Luke Cummings (PR 23.89 in the 200), the 400 relay team of Owen Williams, Trey Woodrich, Mikai Tapec and Luke Cummings; and the 1,600 foursome of Woodrich, Andrew Wintersteen, Tapec and Cummings.
Seaside state qualifiers
The Seaside girls will be represented at the state meet by league champion Megan Hornbeck in the high jump (4-8) and Elise Seppa (second in the 1,500 with a PR 5:11.16).
Seaside boys heading to state with second place finishes are Ryan Smith (shot put, PR 42-11); Brady Jackson (100, 11.75) and Cole Biamont (pole vault, 10-6).
Warriors qualify in 12 events
The Warrenton boys came up short in the team standings, but posted 15 state-qualifying times and marks in 12 different events at the District 1/3A meet Friday and Saturday in Clatskanie.
Catlin Gabel won the boys' team title with 336.5 points, ahead of Warrenton (238.5) and Riverdale (152.5).
Warrenton district champions included senior Zander Moha, who swept the 1,500 and 3,000 meter races; Erik Cooley in the 300-meter hurdles; and Niles Gramson won the pole vault.
The Warriors had multiple second, third and fourth place finishers qualifying for state.
For the Warrenton girls, foreign exchange student Julia Dornblueth qualified for state in the shot put and triple jump (second in each) and the pole vault (third).
In the District 1/2A meet at Portland Christian, Knappa distance runners Isaiah Rodriguez and Joshua Peterson finished 1-2 in both the 1,500 and 3,000, as the only Logger state qualifiers.
And Jewell will send athletes to the 1A state meet, as Brenna Shaw qualified in the long jump (second), triple jump (third) and high jump (fourth).
The Jewell boys won events: Andy Valdez (300 hurdles) and Justin Wammack (high jump and pole vault).