Astoria's John Clement took fifth place in the 2,000-meter steeplechase final at the recent Junior Olympic (Region 13) track championships, held July 4-7 in Tacoma, Washington.
The freshman-to-be at Astoria High School ran the race in 7 minutes, 14.53 seconds.
Clement also placed 11th in the 3,000 meters, finishing in 10:40.48.
In addition to Clement's post-season performances, a strong showing of athletes representing Warrenton, Knappa and Astoria competed at the TrackTown Youth League championship, June 29 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Four of the local athletes had top three finishes to earn appearances on the awards stand.
In the age 13-14 boys turbo javelin, Moses Peitsch had the first place finish with a toss of 113 feet, 7 inches. In the 13-14 boys long jump, Xavier Phanthongphay came in second with a leap of 17-1, and Clement placed third (15-11).
Phanthongphay also took third in the 100 meters (12.93 seconds), and Ayden Woodby was close by in fourth place (13.08).
Clement placed sixth (4:53.34) in the 1,500 meters.
For the 13-14 girls, Ella Zilli took second in the 1,500 (5:39.38), while Pele Starr-Hollow posted a fourth place finish in the 400 (1:09.24) and fifth in the 100 (13. 85).
Other local athletes who participated in the meet were Aleaha Seely (11-12 girls turbo javelin), Baylee Bishop (7-8 girls 100 and turbo javelin), Donovan Daniels ( 7-8 boys turbo javelin and long jump), Ella Smith (7-8 girls 100 and 400), Grady Ayers (11-12 boys 100), Gunar Puffinburger (11-12 boys 100 and long jump), Jack Colquhoun (13-14 boys 1,500), Mersadies Miravalle (13-14 girls 100), Orrick Evans ( 9-10 boys 100 and 400), Maximus Ralston (7-8 boys javelin and long jump) and Mulu Starr-Hollow (11-12 boys javelin and long jump).
