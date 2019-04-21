Some of the top track and field stars of the North Coast showed that they are ready for the post-season meets, following a competition Saturday in Banks.
Taking part in the Rob Frank Invitational hosted by the Braves, members of the Astoria girls' track team highlighted the meet by winning 11 of 18 events, against seven other schools.
The Lady Fishermen are heavy favorites to win the upcoming Cowapa League meet May 9-10 in St. Helens, and could challenge for a state title a week later.
On the track in Saturday's event, Astoria freshman Maddie Sisley was named the girls' Athlete of the Meet, winning the 100 meters in a personal best 13.58 seconds, just ahead of teammates Andrea Harris (13.67) and Lillian Randall (13.78). Sisley added victories in the 100-meter hurdles (PR, 16.75) and the long jump (15 feet, ½ inch).
Other wins for Astoria included Sophie Long in the 400 meters (PR, 1:01.26) and Allyson Pritchard in the 3,000 meters (PR, 12:05.40).
The Lady Fishermen also swept three relays, including the distance medley relay.
In the field events, Astoria's Elizabeth Barnett placed first in the pole vault and the high jump (clearing a personal best 4-9). Astoria's Kes Sandstrom won the discus with a throw of 119-6.
Elsewhere, Warrneton's Fernanda Alvarez took first in the shot put with a toss of 35-9¾.
On the boys' side, Astoria's Shrey Sharma ran a 2:12.21 for the top time in the 800 meters, and sophomore Presley Beck jumped 37-6¼ to win the triple jump, ahead of teammate Vojta Ryp (33-8½).
Warrenton picked up two victories, both from junior thrower Mark Warren, who won the shot put (49-1¼) and javelin (158-5).
