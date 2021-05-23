There was no catching Hidden Valley at the Class 4A's version of a state track meet Friday and Saturday, as the Mustangs made off with both team championships.
The meet was a two-day event held at Siuslaw High School, where the best of 4A track gathered for the “championship” meet.
With two individual titles, the Astoria boys scored 31 points and tied for eighth in the team standings, while the Lady Fishermen had 22 points for 12th. Both Astoria teams were the highest-place teams from the Cowapa League.
Astoria junior Colton McMaster was the big point-scorer for the Fishermen.
As expected, McMaster easily won the discus and shot put events. His winning mark in the discus (166 feet, 7 inches) was nearly 26 feet less than his personal best, but was also nearly 30 feet better than the runner-up mark (Elmira's Cobyn Herbert, 137-0).
McMaster had better luck in the shot on Saturday, setting a new personal best with a toss of 58-9 ¾.
Senior Presley Beck provided the rest of the points, finishing second in the triple jump with a personal best 42-11, and sixth in the long jump (20-10, PR).
On the girls' side, junior Maddie Sisley had the biggest weekend for the Lady Fish.
Sisley soared to third-place showings in both the long jump (personal best 17-7 ¾), and a PR 34-5 ½ in the triple jump, an event she first tried May 8. Freshman teammate Pele Starr-Hollow was seventh (31-11, PR).
Sisley added a fourth-place in the 100-meter hurdles (16.39, after a personal best 16.38 in the preliminaries).
Astoria freshman Lily Meadows was sixth in the shot put with a personal best 34-10.
Team scores:
Girls—Hidden Valley 82, Siuslaw 50, La Grande 47, Cascade 43, North Valley 34, Sisters 33, Mazama 33, Philomath 32, Baker 32, Gladstone 31.5, Marshfield 26, Astoria 22, Junction City 21, Cottage Grove 19.5, Marist 19, Newport 18, Ontario 17, Valley Catholic 16, Sweet Home 14, Phoenix 13, Molalla 12, Tillamook 12, Estacada 11, Henley 11, Stayton 8, Woodburn 2, Banks 2, Madras 1, Elmira 1.
Boys—Hidden Valley 77, Newport 52, Henley 47, Philomath 46.5, Sisters 40, Siuslaw 37.5, Cascade 37, Mazama 31, Astoria 31, Sweet Home 27, North Valley 26, Marshfield 21.5, La Grande 19, North Marion 18.5, Cottage Grove 18, Estacada 15, Gladstone 14, Elmira 14, Madras 11, Valley Catholic 11, Banks 10, Tillamook 8, Junction City 8, Phoenix 8, Baker 8, Molalla 7, Stayton 6, McLoughlin 5, Ontario 4, Klamath Union 1, Woodburn 1.