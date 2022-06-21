Recent Astoria High School graduate Colton McMaster was in Eugene last weekend, competing in the annual Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Held at Hayward Field, the four-day event was the 31st outdoor high school national championship, showcasing the best high school track and field athletes in the United States.

Fresh off his state titles in the discus and shot put, McMaster competed in the same two events in the Nationals meet, against the best prep throwers in the country.

With a Sunday morning (9 a.m.) start in the boys' shot put, McMaster had a toss of 57 feet, 8½ inches on his second throw, a mark good enough for 11th place out of 24 throwers. The winning mark was a 67-3½, by Zane Forist of Carson City, Michigan.

Later in the day, McMaster had a throw of 159-1 on his second throw in the discus to take 20th out of 28 competitors. Jeremiah Nubbe (Rainier, Washington) won the event with a throw of 200-1.

