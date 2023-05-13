The longtime meet had a first-time host last week for the 33rd edition of The Astorian Invitational track meet.
After being canceled in both 2020 and 2021, the “Daily A” came back in 2022, and made its once again annual appearance Thursday, but for the first time at Astoria Middle School.
The nice weather and higher elevation, however, did not result in any meet records in Thursday’s event.
Meanwhile, “the meet ran extremely well, given that it was the first invitational of its kind at the middle school,” said Astoria athletic director and now track coach Howard Rub.
“A special thanks to the volunteers, boosters and sponsors,” he said. “Especially The Astorian, Beach Burrito, Mo’s Chowder and Van Dusen Beverages.”
The middle school will serve as the permanent home for Astoria High School track and field.
“That was the plan all along,” Rub said, after recent renovations to the middle school’s track. “To have an eight-lane, sanctioned facility that can host OSAA-sanctioned meets.”
In fact, the middle school will host the Cowapa League’s junior varsity district meet this week, while varsity districts will be at Scappoose.
Banks is no longer in the Cowapa League, but the Braves showed that they can still compete with the some of the best at the 4A level, winning both the girls' and boys' team titles.
On the boys’ side, Banks won five events on the track, while a few Astoria and Seaside athletes were shining in the field events.
Seaside’s Gabe Wright and Astoria’s Matt Evans both had personal best throws in finishing 1-2 in the discus; Seaside junior Kyler McCleary cleared another personal record and 4A state best (6-feet-5) to win the high jump; and Astoria junior Owen Williams won the triple jump.
On the girls’ side, Astoria junior Lily Meadows and freshman teammate Amelia Nemlowill were first and second in the shot put; and Astoria sophomore Maevri Bergerson won the triple jump.
Meanwhile, the Banks and Astoria girls each won four events on the track.
The Lady Fishermen picked up victories from freshman Sophie Saarheim (personal best 27.43 seconds), while Saarheim finished second behind Sophie Schoolmeester, of Banks, in the 400-meters. Schoolmeester came closest to setting a meet record, as the freshman finished the 400 in 1 minute, .86 seconds (just behind the meet record of 1:00.27, set by Seaside’s Melissa Owens in 2004).
Other wins came from Seaside freshman Ella Clyde (800-meters), Warrenton sophomore Payten Buckelew (1,500-meters), and Astoria senior Ella Zilli set a personal best 11:29.72 in the 3,000. Astoria won both relay events.
Freshman Ryder Jackson had a highlight day on the track for Seaside, winning both the 100 (11.37) and 200 meters (23.80), just ahead of teammate Brady Jackson (23.88).
Astoria distance runners should be scoring points at state this year in the distance races, as James Roehr won the 800 and Tommy Laman took first in the 1,500. Seaside sophomore Robbie Bergman won the 3,000.
