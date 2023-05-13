The longtime meet had a first-time host last week for the 33rd edition of The Astorian Invitational track meet.

After being canceled in both 2020 and 2021, the “Daily A” came back in 2022, and made its once again annual appearance Thursday, but for the first time at Astoria Middle School.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.