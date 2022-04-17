Athletes from Clatsop County were setting season records, personal records and school records Saturday at Banks, where the Braves hosted the annual Rob Franks Invitational.
In between signing autographs for his competition, Astoria's Colton McMaster had a season-best toss in the shot put of 57 feet, 7¾ inches — nearly 15 feet better than second place Daevon Vereen of Banks.
McMaster's winning throw in the discus was 177-6, 45 feet better than the second place mark.
It was a 1-2-3 sweep for Clatsop County in the 3,000 meters, where Warrenton senior Zander Moha erased a 51-year-old school record, winning in 9 minutes, 8.79 seconds over Knappa's Isaiah Rodriguez (9:35.50) and Jewell's Nicholas Nikander (10:06.13).
Moha's time broke the Warrenton record of 9:15.2, held by Bill Watkins since 1971. (Watkins still holds the school 1,500 meter record at 4:08.4).
On the girls' side, Astoria's Maddie Sisley contributed four wins in Saturday's meet.
On the track, she teamed with sophomores Harlie Wiedmaier, Maia Long and sister Ashley Sisley to win the 400 relay in 53.54.
Individually, Maddie Sisley won the 100-meter hurdles (17.49), then had winning marks of 17-3¾ and a personal best 35-2 in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
Elsewhere, junior Ella Zilli won the 3,000 in 12:07.70; Wiedmaier had the second-best time (14.16) out of 32 entries in the 100 meters, and third (29.39) of 23 runners in the 200; sophomore Lily Meadows was second out of 27 throwers in the shot put (31-9¼); Jenna Russell was third in the discus (PR, 102-7).
Jewell's Brenna Shaw was second behind Maddie Sisley in the long jump (15-2½), and Warrenton's Julie Dornblueth was second in the triple jump (32-3¼).
Local teams compete Thursday in the Daily Astorian Invitational, at Astoria High School.