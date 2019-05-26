CHENEY, Wash. — The Naselle track team celebrated success in two field events at the WIAA state championships Friday.
Senior Lilli Zimmerman placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Senior Liz Fink of Trout Lake won with a state record throw of 38-10 1/4.
In the pole vault, Naselle senior Sophie Scrabeck earned fourth place, successfully clearing the bar at 8-0. The winner was junior Brooklyn Emerson of Glenwood, last year’s state runner-up, who cleared 9-9. Freshman Grace Hunt of Naselle also competed, clearing 6-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.