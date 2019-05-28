CHENEY, Wash. — Naselle had a solid showing over the weekend at the WIAA state track meet from the 20 athletes who qualified.
In team scores at Eastern Washington University, the Comet boys placed eighth and the girls ninth among 1B teams. Mount Vernon Christian won the boys and Oakesdale won the girls team trophies.
Naselle’s Faaoso Tutu’u was third in the 100 meters with 11.96 seconds (the winner, from Mount Vernon Christian, ran in 11.59). He was also fifth in the long jump, jumping 20 feet, 5 ¼ inches. The winner, from Mary K. Knight School, leaped 20-10 ½.
Cody Condon was seventh in the pole vault, an event in which two other Naselle athletes, Parker Dalton (9-6) and Caleb Haataia (8-6) also participated. Condon cleared 11-6.
Unfortunately the Comet trio competed on a day when two athletes from other schools, cheered on by the stadium crowd a short distance across from their landing pit, attempted to push the bar up beyond prior heights. Micah Colburn, a sophomore from Trout Lake, won by clearing a meet record height of 14-0.
The boys 400-meter relay team of Tutu’u, Corey Gregory, Condon and Antonio Nolan placed fourth.
Monte Schell had two individual successes, placing sixth in the high jump and sixth in the 800 meters with 2:12.49 (the winner from Pope John Paul II School had 2:01.31).
Schell was pleased with his showing, but set his sights on improvement. “I hope to be here next year to come back and do a little better,” the junior said. “I’d like to do better in the high jump and increase my speed in the 800.”
He commended the support at Naselle. “It’s a great experience, my coaches are top notch. It’s the best support I could ever have.”
Jacob Eaton was close to making the podium in high jump and participated in long jump and a relay. Josh Chadwick and Ian Fontanilla also participated in races and Vince Fauver in javelin.
In the girls’ contests, freshman Echo Cenci was either running around the track or climbing onto the podium. She was third in the 400 meters with 1:01.48 (winner from Valley Christian, 1:00.91), seventh in the 200 meters with 27.99 (winner: Tacoma Baptist, 26.56) and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles with 17.91 (winner: Oakesdale, 16.66).
Field events meant multiple trips to the podium for Comet girls.
• Sophie Scrabeck was fourth in the pole vault with 8-0; Grace Hunt also participated; The winner, from Glenwood, cleared 9-9.
• Lilli Zimmerman was fourth in the shot put, throwing 33-4 ¾. A Trout Lake thrower won with a state record throw of 38-10 ¼, and just off the podium in high jump.
• Emma Columbo was seventh in the javelin, throwing 105-10 behind a thrower from Christian Faith School who set a meet record with 143-2.
• Ellie Miller was seventh in discus with a throw of 102-10. The winner, from Oakesdale, set a meet record of 129-8.
Others taking part included an 800-meter relay team of Cenci, Hunt, Zimmerman and eighth-grader Bella Colombo.
For Scrabeck, a senior, it was a bittersweet moment to be asked about her final appearance in a Comet uniform.
“It’s like a family,” she said. “You grow up with everybody playing together — it’s been fun.”
