NASELLE, Wash. — District champions — boys and girls.
That success prompted celebrations at the final track meet before state for Naselle High School athletes.
Home track advantage paid off at the 1B District championships Wednesday.
The squad endured windy rain to send 20 runners and field event athletes to the WIAA State Championships at Cheney, Washington, May 23-25.
Two Comet athletes led the way with multiple successes.
Freshman Echo Cenci won the 100-meter hurdles (18.23 seconds), the 200 meters (28.59), the 400 meters (1:05.28) and ran on the Comets’ winning 800-meter relay team with Grace Hunt, Lilian Zimmerman and Bella Colombo (2.01.76).
Junior Monte Schell placed first in three events, the 800 (2.16.72), high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches, and 1,600-meter relay in 3.52.69 with teammates Corey Gregory, Fa'aoso Tutu'u and Antonio Nolan.
“Those were some highlights for us and big point getters,” said coach Rob Baker.
Schell was also second in the 1,600 behind sophomore Kolby Glenn, who won in 5:08.99, taking the lead after an early front runner faded. Glenn was also fourth in the 800.
The girls relay runners enjoyed individual success.
Bella Colombo, an eighth-grader, placed third in the 400, fourth in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 100. Hunt was second in the pole vault behind senior teammate Sophie Scrabeck, who won at 8-0. Hunt placed third in the 800 and fourth in the 3,200 meters, a race that started immediately after she had raced in the 800 relay.
Zimmerman, another senior, won the shot put with a toss of 34-0.59 and was second in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Field event athletes had notable wins. Senior Ellie Miller won the discus with a throw of 100-5, ahead of her opponent by almost six inches. Emma Colombo, a sophomore, was second in the javelin with 94-4 with Scrabeck third.
The boys 400 relay saw one personnel change and a win. Junior Cody Condon stepped in to join Gregory, Tutu'u and Nolan, the team coming home in 46.51.
Tutu’u, a junior, won the 100 in 11.70, and placed second in the long jump with 19-5. Gregory placed second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 200.
Condon led a Comets’ sweep in the pole vault, clearing 10-6. Caleb Haataia, another junior, was second (9-0) and senior Parker Dalton third (8-0).
Josh Chadwick, a freshman, won the 110 hurdles in 19.11 and placed fourth in the high jump. Cooper Miller, a junior, was fourth in the discus.
Three senior boys who have played multiple sports during their Naselle careers, put in strong performances.
Jacob Eaton was second in the triple jump (36-10 1/4) and was third in the high jump, clearing 5-4. Ian Fontanilla placed third in the 300 hurdles and was fourth in triple jump. Vince Fauver, was fourth in the javelin with 32-9 3/4 and sixth in shot put.
