Seven was not exactly a lucky number for the Knappa track team last season. Seventh is where the Logger track teams both finished in the district meet, as the Knappa boys placed seventh out of eight teams, and the Lady Loggers were seventh out of nine.
Then again, any league with five private schools is going to be tough in track, as it was last year in the District 1/2A.
Three of the top four teams on the boys’ side were Delphian, Faith Bible and Columbia Christian, while Faith Bible won the girls’ title.
Still, the Loggers had their moments and highlights in the district meet.
The Knappa boys sported one of the fastest sprinters on the track, as sophomore Kanai Philip took second in the 100-meter final and placed third in the 200.
And the Loggers were pretty good in the longer races as well, with sophomore Robert Piña-Morton taking second in the 3,000 meters and fifth in the 1,500. The junior is back and looking to improve on those finishes.
In the field events, it was sophomore Spencer Teague clearing 5-feet-10 to take second in the high jump.
The seniors scored most of the points for the Knappa girls. Ressa Inman was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put, and Paris Vanderburg took third in the javelin.
Last year’s coaches both return — head coach Amada Isom and assistant Christina Tucker — and bring with them a good mix of youth and experience.
Seniors on this year’s team for the boys will include Josh Fulton and Josh Jones in the throws. They will be joined by junior Victor Carlberg.
Philip is back in the sprints as a junior, while Piña-Morton returns for his junior season, and will handle the distances on the track. In the first meet of 2019, seven of Knappa’s 14 competitors were freshmen.
The Knappa girls had just seven on the roster in their first two meets, with sophomores Ashley Feldscher and Megan Hellberg, and five freshmen including Taylin Regier, a promising thrower.
