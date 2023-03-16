Scappoose celebrated its return to the Cowapa League by sweeping the team titles Wednesday in the Scappoose Invitational, the first track meet of the season for most area track teams.

Hosting 13 other schools, the Scappoose girls scored 147 points to finish ahead of Catlin Gabel (116) and Astoria (98), with Warrenton fourth, Seaside 10th and Knappa 12th in team scoring.

