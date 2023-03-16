Scappoose celebrated its return to the Cowapa League by sweeping the team titles Wednesday in the Scappoose Invitational, the first track meet of the season for most area track teams.
Hosting 13 other schools, the Scappoose girls scored 147 points to finish ahead of Catlin Gabel (116) and Astoria (98), with Warrenton fourth, Seaside 10th and Knappa 12th in team scoring.
On the boys’ side, Scappoose collected 152.5 points for first, followed by Catlin Gabel (88.5) and Astoria (80). Knappa was sixth, Warrenton 11th and Seaside tied for 13th.
For the girls, Astoria freshman Sophie Saarheim posted the fastest time in the 400 meters (1 minute, 6.11 seconds), while Warrenton sophomore Payten Buckelew won the 800 meters in 2:48.79.
Astoria freshman Amelia Nemlowill was second in the discus with a toss of 91 feet, 8 inches.
Knappa’s Isaiah Rodriguez won the boys’ 800 in 1:59.22, while teammate Joshua Peterson won the 1,500 meters (4:28.64).
Astoria junior Owen Williams cleared 5-10 to win the high jump.
