SEASIDE — The Seaside track team hosted one last regular season meet Wednesday, before the big post-season meets begin next week.
It was a Clatsop Clash-plus one, as the Gulls invited Astoria and Valley Catholic to take part in a three-way dual that served as a tune-up for next week's Cowapa League championship meet, May 9-10 at Scappoose High School.
And the results looked pretty much like they have all season for the local teams. The Astoria girls dominated the running and jumping events, Seaside's Gretchen Hoekstre had another solid day in the discus and shot put, while the Astoria and Seaside boys were busy trying to chase down Valley Catholic runners for the better part of the meet.
The Astoria boys managed two wins on the track (Lathen Schultz in the 110-meter hurdles, and Astoria's foursome in the 1,600-meter relay), and the Fishermen added three more victories in the field events.
Vojta Ryp and Presley Beck both cleared 5-feet, 2 inches to tie for first in the high jump. Justin Villa, Beck and Schultz finished 1-2-3 in the long jump, and Beck soared a personal best 39-6¾ to win the triple jump.
Seaside's Axel Martinez cleared a PR 9-6 to take the pole vault.
On the girls' side, Astoria won eight of 10 races on the track, including victories in the 100 meters (Andrea Harris), 200 meters (Harris again, in a personal best 27.84), the 400 meters (Sophie Long), 800 meters (Lindsay Riutta), 1,500 meters (Long) and the 3,000 meters (Riutta, in a PR 11:51.09).
Valley Catholic's Kate MacNaughton swept the hurdles, but Astoria won both relay events, which included a season-best 52.06 in the 400-meter relay, from the foursome of Nara Van De Grift, Harris, Kelsey Fausett and Long.
“Our team did good,” Fausett said. “We PR'd in the 4-by-1. We've been looking for something in the high 50's. We haven't had a consistent team in the 4-by-4, so we're still trying to get to a 4:18 (Astoria won in 4:21.38 in Wednesday's meet).”
Astoria and Seaside athletes won all but one field event, as Astoria junior Elizabeth Barnett captured the pole vault and triple jump, and Harris added a victory in the long jump (PR 15-2½).
Seaside's Anna Huddleston hit a PR 117-11 to win the javelin ahead of Fausett (109-5), while Hoekstre had a toss of 152-4 to win the discus, and a 45-11 to take the shot put. Astoria's Kes Sandstrom placed second in both events.
“It was nice to have a few really good throws,” said Hoekstre, the state leader at the 4A level in both events. She has the best shot put by nearly eight feet, and leads Sandstrom in the discus by 26 feet.
“This is about the time of year when you're starting to peak, starting to be consistent with high numbers,” she said. “Things are really starting to settle into place, and the workouts are doing what they're supposed to.
“I've done all the work, I've put all the time in, and I've worked my butt off,” said Hoekstre, whose personal best in the shot put (47-8) is tied for fourth-best in the entire country.
“It's nice just to have things fall into place,” she said. “It's important to me to really throw well when it counts. Because I'm a very competitive person.”
Once she gets to the state meet, she said, “I know I can win, and I honestly know I can break the state meet record (152-10, held by Astoria's Laura Bobek, 2009). It's just putting everything together at the right time. The other day I threw a 154-2, so I know I have it in me and I know I can throw farther.”
