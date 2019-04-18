Valley Catholic hosted a three-way dual track meet Wednesday with Banks and Seaside.
The Lady Gulls had several wins, highlighted by freshman Lilli Taylor in the 400 meters (in a personal best time of 1 minute, 8.79 seconds), and senior Ana Rojas with a PR time 13:21.52 to win the 3,000 meters.
For the Seaside boys, sophomore Henry Garvin recorded a personal best 23.30 to win the 200 meters, and Levi Card soared a career-best 40 feet, ½ inch to win the triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.