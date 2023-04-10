Seaside was the host team for six other smaller schools, in last Saturday’s “Ocean in View” track meet at Seaside High School.
In addition to the Gulls, athletes from Banks, Knappa, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rainier, Vernonia and Warrenton all took part in the one-day event.
Knappa sophomore sprinter Soren Brown won the 100 and 200 meters, finishing the 100 in 11.71 seconds (ahead of Warrenton’s Zakk Lundberg) and the 200 in 24.62 (ahead of Seaside’s Brady Jackson).
The Loggers had a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1,500 meters (sophomore Joshua Peterson and freshmen Wyatt Jacobson and Oskar Peitsch), with Jacobson and Peitsch going 1-2 in the 3,000 meters.
Banks collected most of the wins on the girls’ side, with Seaside scoring two victories, both by freshman Maddie Menke in the 1,500 meters (5:42.97) and the triple jump (31-6 1/2).
Warrenton sophomore Payten Buckelew won the 3,000 meters (12:23.25) and Knappa sophomore Annabelle McDorman took first in the discus (78-2).
For the boys, Seaside senior Gabe Wright had the top marks in the shot put (40 feet, 9 inches) and the discus (106-0), and freshman teammate Slatter Martinez won the triple jump (36-9).
Warrenton’s Collin Klebe cleared 5-8 to win the high jump, in addition to taking second in the pole vault.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
