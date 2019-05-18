Just an hour or so after winning the discus final with a new state meet record, Seaside's Gretchen Hoekstre completed her appearance in the 2019 state track and field meet with a first-place toss and a state championship in the 4A girls shot put, Saturday afternoon at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
The defending state champion in the shot put, Hoekstre's winning toss this year measured 43 feet, 8¾ inches, nearly two feet ahead of second place finisher Kaiah Fisher (41-11) of Hidden Valley.
The Gulls' senior scored 20 points all by herself, putting Seaside in a tie for 12th in the team standings after 15 scored events.
Hoekstre scored her first 2019 state title earlier in the day, winning the discus.
Hoekstre's fourth throw was her best, traveling 156-11, topping the previous state meet record of 152-10 set by Astoria's Laura Bobek in 2009.
Kaiah Fisher of Hidden Valley was a distant second (132-7), followed by Astoria's Kes Sandstrom, third with a toss of 125-8.
Astoria's Long wins 800 meters
Astoria's Sophie Long had the best finish on the track for the Lady Fishermen at the state meet, as the sophomore won the 800-meter final Saturday afternoon.
Long crossed the finish line in 2 minutes, 20.58 seconds, finishing ahead of Siuslaw junior Hannah Rannow (2:21.43).
Long's first-place earned 10 points, and Astoria tacked on one point just an hour-and-a-half later, when the Lady Fishermen took eighth in the 1,600-meter relay.
The foursome of Nara Van De Grift, Kelsey Fausett, Isabella Clement and Long were timed in 4:13.02.
The Fishermen didn't stop there, as Van De Grift took fifth place in the triple jump final.
The senior soared 34-4¾, giving Astoria four points to finish with 32 for seventh place in the final team standings, ahead of Valley Catholic (29).
The Astoria girls scored their first points on Day 2 with a seventh-place finish in the 400-meter relay final.
The foursome of Van De Grift, Andrea Harris, Fausett and Long crossed the finish line in 50.95 seconds, just behind Marist (50.892) and Molalla (50.899).
Hidden Valley won the race in a state meet record 47.61, breaking the previous mark of 48.59, held by Siuslaw since 1985.
Astoria junior Elizabeth Barnett took fifth in the pole vault, clearing 9-0.
Hidden Valley scored a whopping 98 points to win the team title, well ahead of Philomath (69.5) and Marshfield (51.5).
Hunt third in high jump
On the boys' side, Astoria senior Ian Hunt tied his personal best in the high jump, clearing 6-0 for third place.
Earlier, Hunt placed fifth in the 4A 110-meter hurdle final, running a 16.25 to match his personal best and finish just behind Junction City's Tanner Barth (16.19).
In a late result from Friday, Seaside's Parker Conrad placed sixth in the 4A boys javelin final with a throw of 159 feet, 1 inch.
Warren fourth in discus
After taking third in the javelin and winning the shot put Friday, Warrenton's Mark Warren completed his state meet appearance with a fourth-place showing in the discus final Saturday afternoon.
His throw of 137 feet, 4 inches was good enough for five team points, giving Warrenton 21 points for eighth place.
Warrenton senior Fernanda Alvarez picked up one point by taking eighth in the 3A girls shot put, with a mark of 36-0. She was seventh in the discus, with a throw of 101-8.
Piña-Morton takes fifth in 1,500
In the 2A/1A state meet at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Knappa junior Robert Piña-Morton ran a 4:18.09 for fifth place in the 1,500-meter final.
Knappa sprinter Kanai Philip finished ninth in the preliminaries for both the 100 and 200-meter races, one place out of qualifying for the finals.
