Seaside senior Gretchen Hoekstre scored her first 2019 state title Saturday afternoon, winning the 4A girls discus.
Hoekstre's fourth throw was her best, traveling 156 feet, 11 inches, topping the previous state meet record of 152-10 set by Astoria's Laura Bobek in 2009.
Kaiah Fisher of Hidden Valley was a distant second (132-7), followed by Astoria's Kes Sandstrom, third with a toss of 125-8.
While Hoekstre's throw gave the Gulls 10 points, Sandstrom's third-place showing put the Lady Fishermen right back in contention for a top three finish in the team standings.
Through 10 events scored, the Lady Fishermen are in seventh place with 17 points.
Warren fourth in discus
Through 10 events scored, the Warrenton boys track team — or, Mark Warren — is in eighth place in the Class 3A boys team standings.
After taking third in the javelin and winning the shot put Friday, Warren completed his state meet appearance with a fourth-place showing in the discus final Saturday afternoon.
His throw of 137 feet, 4 inches was good enough for five team points, giving Warrenton 21 points for eighth place.
Warrenton senior Fernanda Alvarez picked up one point by taking eighth in the 3A girls shot put, with a mark of 36-0.
Astoria seventh in relay final
The Astoria girls track team scored their first points on Day 2 with a seventh-place finish in the 400-meter relay final.
The foursome of Nara Van De Grift, Andrea Harris, Kelsey Fausett and Sophie Long crossed the finish line in 50.95 seconds, just behind Marist (50.892) and Molalla (50.899).
Hidden Valley won the race in a state meet record 47.61, breaking the previous mark of 48.59, held by Siuslaw since 1985.
Astoria junior Elizabeth Barnett took fifth in the 4A pole vault, clearing 9-0.
In a late result from Friday, Seaside's Parker Conrad placed sixth in the 4A boys javelin final with a throw of 159 feet, 1 inch.
