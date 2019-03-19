The Astoria and Seaside track teams officially opened the 2019 season last week in a big meet invitational in Portland, as Grant High School hosted the Cotton Invitational, at its Marshall campus Friday.
The Astoria girls finished sixth out of 16 schools, with Seaside 11th. On the boys' side, Astoria was 10th and Seaside 13th in the scoring.
Seaside senior Gretchen Hoekstre, who signed a letter-of-intent Monday to compete next year Brigham Young University, won the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 2 inches, and also won the discus with a personal best 144-2 ½.
Astoria's Kes Sandstrom was third in the discus (115-3) and fifth in the shot put (31-4).
Some big finishes for the Lady Fishermen included Elizabeth Barnett (third in pole vault, 8-6, and third in the triple jump, 31-5) and Kelsey Fausett (fifth in the 400 meters, 1:04.66; sixth in the javelin, 98-4).
In the boys' meet, Astoria's Ian Hunt had the fourth-best time in the 110-meter hurdles (17.02), and was fifth in the high jump (5-10). Teammate Presley Beck was third in the triple jump (38-1 ½).
Seaside's Luke Nelson was fourth in the shot put (43-5), followed by teammate Derrick Bennett (fifth, 43-4) and Astoria's Colton McMaster (sixth, 42-10 ½). Seaside's Parker Conrad was fourth in the javelin (142-2).
