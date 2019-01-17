Astoria High School graduate Natalie Cummings officially opened her sophomore indoor track season for Portland State last weekend, in the University of Idaho's Lauren McCluskey Memorial open, held Friday and Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.
And it was a successful opener for Cummings, in her second year with the Vikings.
Portland State teammate Kristen O'Handley and Cummings finished first and second, respectively, in both the 60- and 200-meter races.
O'Handley won the finals of the 60 meters in 7.80 seconds, with Cummings right behind in 7.83 seconds. Cummings finished with the best time in the preliminaries with a 7.84, one-hundredth of a second ahead of O'Handley's 7.85.
Cummings' time in the prelims shaved .13 seconds off her best time as a freshman, and she knocked another one-hundredth of a second off that with her finish in the finals.
O'Handley returned to the track to win the 200 meters in 25.39, again just ahead of Cummings (25.7).
The Vikings have a week off before returning to action at the UW Invitational in Seattle, Jan. 25-26.
