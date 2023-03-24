Big point-scorers Maddie Sisley and Colton McMaster are gone, but there’s every reason to believe that Astoria track will just plug new athletes into the holes, and will once again be contending or defending their league team titles, and scoring big points at state.
The Fishermen have already found replacements, on and off the track. And including the track. Astoria home meets will now take place at Astoria Middle School, including the annual Daily Astorian meet on May 11. The Fishermen will also host a dual against Tillamook on April 6.
Howard Rub is Astoria’s new head track coach, replacing Garrett Parks. Throws coach Bob Ellsberg always has a state favorite or two on the roster, and he has apparently found another in Matt Evans. The state wrestling champion at 285 pounds is already tossing the shot put with marks that would have won the state meet last season.
Junior Ashley Sisley — a late addition to the team last year who qualified for state — is the league favorite in the 100 and 200, with teammate Harlie Wiedmaier adding more crucial points to could make the Lady Fish a top scorer in the state meet.
Ella Zilli is the top returning runner in both the 800 and 3,000-meter events. Astoria junior Lily Meadows and senior Jena Russell should dominate the throwing events on the girls’ side of the Cowapa League, and if the Lady Fish can add a good jumper or two, Astoria will once again be a top three scorer in the state meet.
Speaking of the league, the best news of all is that Banks and Valley Catholic are both no longer a part of the Cowapa. On the boys’ side, the Braves or Valiants won 12 of 17 events in the district meet, with Valley Catholic dominating most of the track events on both sides.
Third in team scoring last year behind Banks and Valley Catholic, the Astoria boys are the new team favorite, while the Lady Fishermen should be able to defend the girls’ team championship.
Athletes from league newcomer Scappoose will look to challenge Astoria, while Tillamook also has several key returners.
Seaside track hopes will rest with senior Brady Jackson, the Cowapa League’s leading returner in the boys’ sprints, and Megan Hornbeck is the defending champion in the girls high jump.
In a big realignment move at the 3A level, the former District 1 is now all private schools, with the Coastal Range League schools (Banks, Corbett, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rainier, Riverdale, Warrenton, Yamhill-Carlton) making up District 2.
That’s a bit of good news. Instead of competing in a district dominated by the private schools, teams such as Warrenton and Rainier now only have to deal primarily with newcomer Banks, a state power at the 4A level.
The Warriors now have returning league favorites in senior sprinter Zakk Lundberg, while the Warrenton boys will once again be very competitive in the throwing events, and Collin Klebe in the jumps.
Grace Duncan and Olivia Lyons were seventh and eighth in the district 200 meters a year ago, but are now the top returners in that event. The Lady Warriors also have several top flight jumpers returning.
Coached by Becky Graham, Knappa track and field is certainly covered in the boys’ distance events, with a strong list of state champion cross country runners dotting the roster.
Team-wise, it’s a short list by track standards — seven boys and six girls. For the boys, Knappa has Soren Brown, Wyatt Jacobson, Moses Peitsch, Oscar Peitsch, Josh Peterson, Isaiah Rodriguez and Ethan Smalley.
The Lady Loggers include Aemilia Graham, Kendall Jackson, Carly Keyser, Annabelle McDorman, Elora Sablan and Brooklyn Shanks.