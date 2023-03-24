Rodriguez track

Knappa distance runner Isaiah Rodriguez is hoping to cap his prep career with some individual titles in track and field.

Big point-scorers Maddie Sisley and Colton McMaster are gone, but there’s every reason to believe that Astoria track will just plug new athletes into the holes, and will once again be contending or defending their league team titles, and scoring big points at state.

The Fishermen have already found replacements, on and off the track. And including the track. Astoria home meets will now take place at Astoria Middle School, including the annual Daily Astorian meet on May 11. The Fishermen will also host a dual against Tillamook on April 6.

Astoria athletic director Howard Rub

Astoria athletic director Howard Rub assists high jumper Ian Hunt at a track meet.

Tags