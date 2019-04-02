Big points in throwing events are always a sure thing when it comes to Warrenton track and field, with an emphasis on the “field” events.
The Warriors have a long list of state placers to prove how strong they’ve been in the throws. And the 2019 season will be no different — early-season rankings show how good the Warriors are in those events.
But for those high finishes in the team standings, you need points on the track. That’s where Warrenton will try to improve in 2019 under the guidance of head coach Morgan Slonaker and assistant Hayley Espelund-Rogers.
The Warrenton girls are halfway there. After finishing fourth in the district meet last season behind Catlin Gabel, Clatskanie and Portland Christian (which is now competing at the 2A level), the Warriors will hope for a top three finish this year.
With senior Fernanda Alvarez scoring points in the throws, all the Warriors need is a few more points on the track or in the field events to climb one or two spots in the team race.
One candidate is junior Kaisa Liljenwall in the hurdles, where she has the second-best time in the state in the 100-meter hurdles, and is fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. In the district, she ranks first in both events.
In the distance races, senior Sahanna Rodriguez is ranked fourth and senior teammate Pamela Talancon-Botello has the fifth-best time in the 3,000 meters for 3A runners.
Elsewhere, senior Adriana Dejesus is moving up the list of 800-meter runners, and freshman Alysse Bennett has the chance to be a big point-scorer in the sprints, and will team with Natalie Oseguera, Dejesus and Liljenwall for a strong relay team.
As for Alvarez, she is the fifth-best javelin thrower at the 3A level, and she has the potential to score big points in the state meet in the discus and shot put.
Warrenton was seventh out of eight teams in the district boys’ meet last year.
The top returner is — of course — a thrower.
Junior Mark Warren has the best toss in the state in the shot put at the 3A level, and second-best at all levels. He finished second in the state in the javelin last season, so will be a strong state candidate in both events this spring.
District-wise, the Warriors could look for points in the distance races, with senior Forrest Bigelow, junior Kale Moss and freshman Jose Talancon-Botello.
Or, additional points in the throws from freshman Triston Scott, ranked in the top five in the district in both the javelin and shot put.
