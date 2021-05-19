In the Culmination Championship Meet for 3A track and field, the Warrenton boys finished ninth in the team scoring, while the Sutherlin girls and Catlin Gabel boys won the team titles.
The meet was a one-day event held Tuesday at Legends Field in Harrisburg, where hundreds of the state’s top 3A athletes gathered for a long day of track and field.
Warrenton distance runner Zander Moha was seeded second in both the 1,500 and 3,000 meters, and ended the day with a second-place showing in the 1,500 (personal best 4 minutes, 21.20 seconds), but slipped to fourth in the 3,000, still with a PR of 9:20.95.
The Warriors also managed to score points with a fourth-place in the boys’ 1,600-meter relay, with Zakk Lundberg, Erik Cooley, Moha and Phoenix Martin teaming up for a 3:41.11.
Martin took seventh in the 200 meters.
Warrenton’s Sam Irwin and Triston Scott placed sixth and seventh in the shot put.
For the Warrenton girls, Abigail Miller had the 10th best time in the 3,000, and freshman Caroline Grace Duncan was 11th in the 300 hurdles.