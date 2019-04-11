The Warrenton girls racked up 162 points to win a four-team district meet, held Wednesday at Oregon Episcopal.
The Lady Warriors won five events and placed highly in several others, enough to win the team title over second-place Clatskanie (157.5 points).
Host Oregon Episcopal (174 points) won the boys' title, ahead of Clatskanie (167), Riverdale (124) and Warrenton (110).
Fernanda Alvarez and Kaisa Liljenwall highlighted the win for the Warrenton girls, as Alvarez won the shot put with a toss of 34 feet, 4½ inches, and the discus with a throw of 93-7. She was third in the javelin.
Liljenwall ran a season-best 1 minute, 8.86 seconds to win the 400 meters, and later added a victory in the 300-meter hurdles (51.89).
Junior Serena Moha won the 3,000 meters in a personal best 13:05.45.
On the boys' side, Warrenton thrower Mark Warren took the day off, but sophomore Triston Scott had his best throw ever (139-4) to win the javelin, and he added a second-place showing in the shot put (37-3).
Warrenton's Forrest Bigelow leaped 33-1 to win the triple jump, and the Warriors' foursome of /Erik Cooley, Forrest Cooley, Noah Miller and Jalen Maddox placed second (3:59.28) out of seven teams in the 1,600-meter relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.