Clatsop County already owns the state's top female shot putter at the 4A level — now it's the home of the second-best 3A girls' shot putter.
Warrenton senior Fernanda Alvarez had a toss of 38 feet, 4½ inches to win the shot put competition Saturday in the Willamette Falls Invitational, at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City.
Forty-two schools took part in the meet.
It was a personal best mark for Alvarez, who won over 53 other entrants. The 38-4½ ranks second in the state at the 3A level behind Katie Rietmann of St. Mary's.
The Warriors finished 19th in the team standings with 11 points. The Tualatin Boys and Union girls won the team titles.
Also scoring points for the Lady Warriors was Kaisa Liljenwall, who had the eighth-best time (51.16 seconds) in the 300-meter hurdles.
Elsewhere, Ilwaco's Elizabeth McMullen was second out of 43 jumpers in the triple jump competition, leaping a personal best 35-5. She was also fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.91 seconds.
On the boys' side, Ilwaco freshman Daniel Quintana finished seventh (out of 73 entrants) in the 1,500 meters in a personal best 4 minutes, 14.33 seconds.
