The Warrenton track team competed with the small schools last Thursday, as the Warriors officially opened the 2019 season.
Warrenton took part in the Northwest League relays at Neah-Kah-Nie, where the Pirates hosted the schools from the Class 2A NWL, plus the 3A Warriors.
And Warrenton managed several victories, including one school record-breaker.
In the boys shot put, Warrenton junior Mark Warren had a personal best toss of 52 feet, 10 ½ inches — which also broke a Warrenton school record that had stood for 40 years.
Warren's winning throw broke the previous mark of 50-8, set by Roland Johnson in 1979. Warren already owns the school record in the javelin.
And Warren did not stop there, as he also won the discus with a personal best 115-1, and the javelin (152-9 ½) to complete the sweep in the throws.
The Warrior boys also won the 800-meter relay and the 1,600-meter relay.
Knappa won two events, the sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400), and Robert Piña-Morton easily won the 3,000 meters in 9 minutes, 47.25 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Kale Moss of Warrenton (11:42.53).
On the girls' side, Warrenton completed its big day in the throwing events as senior Fernanda Alvarez won the javelin (personal best 95-9) and shot put (32-9 ½), and took second in the discus (82-1).
Warrenton teammate Kaisa Liljenwall placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (18.48) and 300-meter hurdles (52.28), and the Warriors won the 400-meter relay in 56.72, edging Neah-Kah-Nie by less than a second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.