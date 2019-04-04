Results from the Lewis & Clark League preview track meet Wednesday in Portland showed how promising the 2019 season will be for the Warrenton track team, with a number of individual victories and lots of points for the Lady Warriors.
The Warrenton girls finished second out of 10 competing schools, as the Warriors racked up 100.5 points behind Catlin Gabel's 110. The Warrenton boys placed fifth with 67 points. Clatskanie scored 127 for the team victory.
Warrenton's dominance in the throws was apparent, with junior Mark Warren winning all three for the boys, while Fernanda Alvarez compiled key points for the girls.
Warren won the shot put with a toss of 50 feet, 7 ½ inches, he set a personal best in winning the discus (124-2), and won the javelin with a 163-1. All three events had nearly 40 other throwers competing.
Alvarez also won the shot put (33-10 ½), was second in the discus (82-9), and tied teammate Leah Schiewe for fifth in the javelin (82-1).
Warrenton picked up most of its points from junior Kaisa Liljenwall, who won both the 100-meter hurdles (17.79 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (50.98).
