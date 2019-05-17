A Warrenton Warrior was Clatsop County’s first individual champion of the 2019 state track and field meet, which began Friday at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Mark Warren scored Warrenton’s first points of the meet Friday morning in the 3A boys javelin competition, placing third with a throw of 167 feet, 7 inches. Derek Bonde of Brookings-Harbor had the winning toss of 173-8.
Warren’s third throw traveled 167-4, followed by the toss of 167-7, just one inch shy of his school record.
Later in the afternoon, Warren got his school record and 10 more team points, with a toss of 53-0¾ to win the shot put. Mason Strunk of Salem Academy was second (52-10¼). Warren’s winning throw beat his own school record of 52-10½.
It was the first individual state title for Warren, who took second in the javelin last year. It was also Warrenton’s first individual title in the shot put (Jordan Hollaway took second in 2013).
Warren will be back in action Saturday in the discus.
Warrenton’s Fernanda Alvarez was 12th in the 3A girls javelin (88-5). She will take part in Saturday’s finals of the discus and shot put.
Fausett fourth in javelin
Seeded fifth entering the 4A javelin competition, Astoria sophomore Kelsey Fausett moved up one spot and placed fourth in the event final Friday afternoon.
Fausett’s best throw traveled 122 feet, 9 inches, good enough for fourth place and five team points. Her toss fell short of her personal best (124-1), set in last week’s league championship meet.
Makaelyn Jennings of Estacada won with a throw of 139-11, followed by Kaylee Touey of North Valley (130-7) and Newport’s Madison Hargett (127-5).
Fausett was in ninth place before launching her best toss on her next-to-last throw, and skipped off the runway while getting shouts of celebration from the grandstands.
“Coach told me to keep my hand up as high as I could,” Fausett said. “As soon as I released it I could tell it wasn’t coming down early. I knew it was a big throw.”
Seaside senior Anna Huddleston was 10th with her toss of 107-2.
Astoria long jumpers
Two Astoria athletes took part in the 4A long jump finals, won by Marshfield’s Ravyn Miranda with a leap of 17-5.
Astoria freshman Maddie Sisley placed ninth out of 13 athletes with a lifetime best jump of 16-2, and senior teammate Andrea Harris was 13th at 14-10½.
The Lady Fishermen have several athletes competing in Saturday’s finals, including Elizabeth Barnett in the pole vault, Kes Sandstrom in the discus, and both Nara Van De Grift and Barnett in the triple jump.
On the boys’ side, Astoria’s Presley Beck was ninth in the 4A boys triple jump, with a leap of 39-4 ¾. Seaside’s Levi Card placed 13th (36-7).
Pending results of Friday preliminary races, the Fishermen and Gulls could also have athletes competing in Saturday finals on the track.
Knappa fourth in 3,000
In the 2A/1A meet at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, junior Robert Piña-Morton of Knappa finished fourth in the 2A boys 3,000-meter final.
Piña-Morton came in as the top-seeded runner with a time of 9:21.57, but Heppner’s Hunter Nichols crossed the line first in 8:59.29, the only runner to finish under nine minutes.
Piña-Morton ran a 9:14.07 for fourth, but his time was still a personal best and topped his own school record. He will run again Saturday in the 1,500-meter final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.