The Warrenton track team qualified a busload of athletes for the upcoming 3A state meet, a one-day event scheduled for Tuesday at Legends Field in Harrisburg.
The Warriors competed in the 3A District 1 championships Friday and Saturday in Clatskanie, where the Warrenton boys placed third in the team scoring behind Catlin Gabel and Westside Christian. The Lady Warriors were sixth out of nine teams, and also qualified two athletes for state.
After placing fourth earlier this spring in the state cross-country meet, the Warrenton boys are hoping to surpass that accomplishment with a top three finish in the state track meet.
Warrenton has entries in 10 different events, and should be one of the primary contenders for the team title.
Leading the way will be junior Zander Moha, the district champion in both the 1,500 and 3,000-meter races, in which he had winning times of 4 minutes, 24.34 seconds and 9:30:80. He is ranked second in both events at state by less than a second in both races.
Warrenton had automatic qualifiers with second-place finishes from Phoenix Martin (200 meters), Triston Scott (shot put) and the 400-meter relay team.
On Sunday, the Warriors gained several more wild card qualifiers, following third, fourth and even fifth-place finishes at the meet.
Erik Cooley, Forrest Cooley, Sam Irwin and Zakk Lundberg will also be competing in Harrisburg.
On the girls side, Warrenton qualified Abigail Miller (second, 3,000 meters) and Caroline Grace Duncan (second, 300-meter hurdles).