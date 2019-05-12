It's getting to be a very long list — Warrenton athletes who have won district or state titles in throwing events.
The Warriors have always been good in the throws, and perhaps never better than they are now, as two Warrenton athletes combined to win five of the six possible championships in the throwing events, in the District 1/3A meet held Friday and Saturday at Portland Christian.
Warrenton's Mark Warren was Clatsop County's only individual event triple champion, as the junior won district titles in the discus, javelin and shot put. He set a personal best in the discus with a throw of 131 feet, 6 inches.
Warren will be a favorite to win all three at the 3A state meet, Friday and Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College.
Scoring the bulk of the points for the Warrenton girls (who finished third in the team standings) was senior Fernanda Alvarez, the district champion in the discus (PR toss of 104-3) and shot put, and second in the javelin.
Another Warrior making the trip to state is junior Kaisa Liljenwall, the district champion in the 300 hurdles and second in the high hurdles.
Piña-Morton, Philip qualify for state
The Knappa boys will have one sprinter in two events, and one distance runner also competing in two events at the state track meet.
The Class 2A/1A meet takes place Friday and Saturday at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
Knappa qualified two runners in last week's District 1/2A meet at Portland Christian.
In the sprints, Knappa junior Kanai Philip placed second in both the 100 and 200 meter races, running a pair of personal best times (11.55 and 23.74 seconds, respectively).
And Knappa's long distance junior sensation, Robert Piña-Morton, was a district champion in two events.
He won the 1,500 meters in a PR time of 4:17.68, and won the 3,000 meters in a personal best 9:21.57, nearly 23 seconds ahead of second-place Joe Wilkinson of Nestucca.
