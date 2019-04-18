The Astoria track team hosted its one and only home meet of the season Wednesday, and the Fishermen celebrated “Senior Day” with a Cowapa League dual meet win over Tillamook.
On the girls' side, Astoria won 14 of the 17 events, while the Astoria boys recorded nine wins and used their depth to pile up the points.
Meet highlights for the Lady Fishermen included personal best marks in wins for freshman Lindsay Riutta in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 36.56 seconds), sophomore Allyson Pritchard in the 1,500 meters (5:40.52), sophomore Kelsey Fausett in the javelin (109 feet, 11 inches) and freshman Maddie Sisley in the long jump (15-8).
Three Astoria boys had their own career-best marks, in victories for Shrey Sharma (400 meters, 56.34), sophomore Lathen Schultz (300-meter hurdles, 46.46) and freshman Colton McMaster (discus, 135-2).
The Fishermen compete Saturday in the Rob Frank Invitational at Banks.
