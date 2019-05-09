A popular free all-comers track meet for kids returns to the North Coast on Tuesday, May 21.
The meet, sponsored by TrackTown Youth League, will take place at Warrenton Grade School, and will feature events including the 100, 400 and 1,500 meter races, as well as the long jump and the turbojav throw, all for boys and girls ages 7-14.
The TrackTown Youth League is a series of 16 free all-comer track meets across Oregon. Top finishers will advance to a championship meet in Eugene in June.
Participants can register online in advance at http://www.tracktownyouthleague.com/meets.
For group registrations, email Claire Hogenson at: claire@oregonsports.org. Groups of 10 or more must pre-register online.
Day of the meet registration is from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., and pre-registered participant check-ins take place from 3:45-4:45. The first race begins at 5 p.m.
More than 50 young athletes participated in the 2016 meet at Warrenton Grade School, and the 2017 meet was held at Astoria Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.