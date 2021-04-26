John Mattila died at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, and after the announcement that night, the condolences and tributes started pouring in via social media.
From the Warrenton football Facebook page:
“The world lost a wonderful man. Coach Mattila was a teacher, coach, colleague and friend to so many people in our community. Most folks across this state involved in athletics associate Warrenton with Coach Mattila.
“He is a HUGE reason Warrenton is so respected across the state in regards to football, girls basketball and as an overall school. He never did anything half way. He was always all in with everything he did until the very end.
“Coach was a genuine and gracious man … he is the all-time winningest coach in Warrenton history. You were the best at what you did and you will be missed.”
From former Warrior athletes and locals:
Mady Hanna, WHS basketball — “I’ll miss Coach. He always supported me, and even through college he came to my games. Longview and Portland. He drove at all hours to see me play. Great man and coach. Truly a loss to our community.”
Jake Mullins, WHS football, current WHS girls basketball coach — “This man had such a huge impact on my life. He coached me in high school and brought the best out of me. In the last few years as I have been coaching, he was someone I would constantly talk to in order to become better. Last year when I became a head coach for the first time he was one of the very first people to congratulate me.
“He is someone that has changed my life for the better and someone I’ll miss dearly. Mr. Mattila was a great role model and he cared deeply for everyone he ever coached.”
Chris Spencer, former WHS girls basketball coach — “Coach Mattila will be greatly missed by so many. He was a great man, father, coach, teacher and mentor. He welcomed a young teacher and coach to the North Coast 10 years ago. Coach always made time to chat, even when I moved across town to Knappa.”
Misty Wade Tynkila, WHS basketball — “Coach Mattila was an inspiration to many at WHS and especially to me. He will be missed by so many! Prayers and hugs and luvs to all who were inspired and loved by him and the WHS Family.”
Paul Danzer, former Astorian sports reporter — Mattila “was one of my favorite people to work with during my time at The Daily A. So many memories of talking with him about football, basketball and life. A great man who will be greatly missed.”
Matt Richert, former KAST sports announcer — “John was a wonderful man and it was an honor to know and work with him. A class act through and through and a legendary coach. I hope the Warrenton HS community appreciates how fortunate they were to have him and so glad that they honored him with the field naming while he was still with us. He was incredibly generous with his time, and I will always treasure our many long phone conversations on game nights.”