Tsunami Skippers tryouts begin today

Dec 13, 2021

Tryouts begin today for the Tsunami Skippers jump rope 2022 team.

Team tryouts will be held on three separate dates this week at the Pacific Ridge Elementary gymnasium.

Times are 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30-5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, see the team's website at: tsunamiskippers.com, or email: tsunamiskippers@hotmail.com.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian.