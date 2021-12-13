Tsunami Skippers

The 2021 Tsunami Skippers jump rope team.

 Haylee Dundas

Tryouts begin today for the Tsunami Skippers jump rope 2022 team.

Team tryouts will be held on three separate dates this week at the Pacific Ridge Elementary gymnasium.

Times are 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30-5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, see the team's website at: tsunamiskippers.com, or email: tsunamiskippers@hotmail.com.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.