Turkey Bowl VI ends in overtime The Astorian Nov 26, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The two team captains line up for battle, as Norm 'Too Tall' Stutznegger prepares to put a pass rush Frank 'Tuimontana' Tuimato in Thursday's Turkey Bowl. Gary Henley/The Astorian The Turkey Bowl is a touch football game, although there is occasionally slight contact during the annual game. Gary Henley/The Astorian Warrenton's Duane Falls avoids the pass rush to get off a throw in Thursday's Turkey Bowl. Gary Henley/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fifty years ago, the Dallas Cowboys won Super Bowl VI.On Thursday at Astoria High School, Frank Tuimato's 49ers (with some 29ers and 39ers) won Turkey Bowl VI, the annual Thanksgiving Day touch football game.After missing last year's game, the two teams staged an epic overtime contest, won by Tuimato's team, over his friend Norm Stutznegger's squad. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Super Bowl Touch Football Vi Sport American Football Dallas Cowboys Team Contest Thanksgiving Day Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you